Carol Davenport Farnsworth

Our beloved mom and grandma passed away peacefully on August 31, 2018. Carol was born on November 10, 1926 to Lewis and Evelyn Davenport. She was raised in Paragonah, Utah and graduated from Parowan High School. She married Gordon Farnsworth on January 20, 1947. Their marriage was later solemnized in the St. George Temple on January 7, 1958.

Carol is survived by her two daughters, Marie (Jim) Adams and Lorraine (Val) Henrie, nine grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren. Also, two brother-in-laws: Kay Lamoreaux and Joe Giacalone. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gordon, her children Carol Jane, Toni Lee and Michael Gordon. Also, sisters Norma, Marion and EvaLou and a brother Douglas.

Carol and her husband served a mission in the Philippines for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They also worked as ordinance workers in the St. George Temple. She loved her family dearly. Her grandchildren were her life. She was always there for the special occasions in their lives.

We would like to express our deepest appreciation to the staff at Ridgeview Gardens Assisted Living for their loving care of our mom in her final years. Also, a heartfelt thank you to Sun Tree Hospice for their gentle, loving care in the final months of her life.

A family memorial was held on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at the Parowan Southern Utah Mortuary at 1p.m. in Parowan, Utah. A public viewing was held prior to the services at the mortuary from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Interment followed at the Paragonah City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.