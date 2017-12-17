Carol Bowns passed away peacefully on December 13, 2017, after many years of health struggles. Her illnesses took her strength, but never her spirit. Carol was born October 18, 1971, in Cedar City, Utah, to Jim and Joann Bowns right in time for the opening of the deer season. She never missed a subsequent deer hunt with her father, and she was always at her happiest spending that time of year with family and friends on Kanarraville Mountain.

From an early age Carol inherited her dad’s love for the outdoors and enjoyed spending the summers on Cedar Mountain as his research assistant. These experiences also gave her a lifelong love for the members of the local farming and ranching community. She loved pickup trucks, sheep camps, flashy jewelry, nice clothes, and good friends. Over the years, Carol cultivated many friendships that lasted her entire life and spanned multiple generations.

In high school, Carol participated in Future Farmers of America where she received national recognition for her expertise in Range Management. After graduating from Cedar High School, Carol attended Utah State University and Southern Utah University where she obtained bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting. After completing college, she was employed for 12 years as an accountant with the Leavitt Group in Cedar City.

Carol married Taylor Johnson in 1996. They were later divorced. Carol was preceded in death by her father and grandparents. She is survived by her mother Joann, her brother Casey (Shannon) Bowns, her step-daughter Bailey Dalton, and her beloved cat Frankie. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Intermountain Health Care and Stonehenge Care Center. The family would also like to express their eternal gratitude to Carol’s many close friends who provided support, care, and comfort in her final years. Carol’s friends were truly a second family.

A viewing was held Saturday, December 16 from 12:30 – 1:30 pm, at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N, 300 W, Cedar City, UT), followed by a graveside service at 2:00pm, at Cedar City Cemetery. Interment was under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Jim Bowns Memorial Scholarship through the SUU Development office. Online condolences can be sent towww.sumortuary.com