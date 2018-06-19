It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Timothy “Bubba” Vicencio, on Sunday, June 3, 2018 in his Minersville, Utah home at the age of 61.

Bubba is preceded in death by his mother Elsie Torres, father Timothy Vicencio Sr. and his sister Mona.

Bubba is survived by his loving wife Deborah Vicencio; his three daughters Anna, Allison and Amy; stepchildren Jason, Angela, and Stacy; siblings Jimmy Vicencio, and Toni and Robert DeGeorge; 13 grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews including Russell and Brandy.

Bubba was born July 2, 1956 in Oakland, California to Elsie Torres and Timothy Vicencio Sr. He was raised in the Bay Area of California and began his career as a mechanic and transmission specialist. Bubba loved music and was in several bands throughout his years. Bubba enjoyed playing his guitar and making music for everyone who wanted to listen. He loved making people smile and have the best time while they were around. Bubba also enjoyed playing the drums and harmonica. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and loved his Harley.

Bubba was the friendliest and most caring man that was always there for anyone who needed him. Bubba met his wife Deborah in May of 1990 and together they moved to Minersville in November of the same year. Bubba and Deborah were married On March 9, 1996 in Minersville, Utah. He loved his family and loved his friends. Bubba made many friends throughout the years and will be missed dearly by all of us.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at the Minersville LDS church in Minersville Utah. Under the direction of Affordable Funeral Services 435-586-3456

Online condolences can be sent to his memorial page at www.affordablefuneralservices.com