Bresha Jean Smith, age 31, passed from this life on October 10, 2017. She was born on December 26, 1985, in Cedar City, Utah to Kary W. and Janet P. Smith.

Bresha lived by the motto “Look Good, Feel Good, Play Good.” Her bright blue eyes and gravitating personality were the light of the party, easily making friends and affecting lives everywhere she went. She had great compassion and love for those around her and will always be remembered for these great attributes.

Bresha attended Canyon View High School where she achieved several honors, including All-State awards in softball, basketball, and soccer. She had a special love for the hard court. She continued her athletic career and attended and played basketball at the University of Northern Colorado and the College of Eastern Utah.

Throughout her life, she developed a fun, outgoing, and adventurous personality, enjoyed spending time with family and friends, celebrating Christmas, going to Lake Powell, snowboarding, and ice fishing. Her strength for living was driven by her beautiful blonde haired boys.

Bresha is survived by her sons Jackson K. Judd and Brixton W. Smith of Cedar City, parents Kary W. and Janet P. Smith of Cedar City, brother Kody (Kenzie) of Cedar City, brother Kason (Stephanie) of Cedar City, brother Karson of Cedar City, nephews McKoy, Maverick, Kolton, nieces, Mataya, Kassidy, and all those who knew her as the fun-loving person she was. We will miss her smile, laughs, and thoughtfulness.

Funeral services were held Saturday, October 14, 2017, at 11 a.m. in the LDS Rock Church Chapel (75 East Center Street) Cedar City, Utah. Friends and family were invited to visit on Friday, October 13, 2017, at the LDS Rock Church between 6 to 8 p.m. A viewing was held Saturday, October 14, 2017, at the LDS Rock Church between 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment was in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.sumortuary.com.