On Monday, October 8, 2018, Bradley Dean Jefferson passed away suddenly in Las Vegas, NV. Born October 7, 1953 in Milford, UT, to Richard Jefferson and Earlene Kromann. Brad is predeceased by his parents and his brother George Todd Jefferson (Janet). He is survived by his long-time companion, Teressa Heap and her family, Mindy Scott, Shyana, Brooke, and Briana. He is also survived by daughter Sarah Goodwin (Quincy), granddaughters, Nickelle and Jaylee, and siblings Denise Jefferson (Coburn Ward), Darla Frederick, Thom Jefferson, Elizabeth Hennagon, and Clayton Sanders (Melanie). Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Brad graduated from Linden High in Stockton, CA. He also lived in Milford, UT and Henderson, NV. Brad loved the great outdoors, fishing and hunting, playing harmonica, and his faithful companion, Rocky. He is fishing somewhere, waiting for the big one. A memorial is pending. Messages to: Facebook/Brad Jefferson.