Book released by SUU staff member

By Kelsey Keener

kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

CEDAR CITY–Admissions Advisor Chandler Olsen held a book signing last Wednesday for his recently published novel The Immortal Cure, the first of a six-book series.

The signing and release party took place in the Living Room of the SUU Sharwan Smith Student Center. Fans could purchase the novel, have them signed by Olsen and enjoy refreshments.

Olsen’s novel follows the adventures of Charlotte, the daughter of an immortal tyrant. Set in a Steampunk world, The Immortal Cure features alchemy, golem and technology. In order to stop her father, she must find a way to end his immortality in this action adventure story.

Olsen has always had a passion for stories. He grew up in California creating imaginative scenarios and bringing them to life with other kids in the neighborhood. In a press release, Olsen said seeing the finished product of his novel was gratifying.

“From concept to creation this process has taken almost four years,” said Olsen. “I had to make sure I knew all the details of book six before I put pen to paper. So to finally hold my book in my hand has been an extremely rewarding process.”