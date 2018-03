C olter and Caleb Lewis, children of Craig and Jacie, turned a year old on Saturday, March 3! It has been the best year with these two. They are the happiest boys who are always full of giggles and we are so glad to have them in our family! We love you and hope you had the best birthday! Their grandparents are Troy and Dottie Nielson of Cedar City and Pam and the late Jay Lewis of Circleville.