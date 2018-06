Mykee Nelda Manis, daughter of Cole and Amy Manis of Cedar City, was born on May 17, 2018 at 1:34 p.m. She weighed 7 lbs 5 ozs and was 19 inches long

Our perfect princess has finally arrived, it was a long bumpy journey to get her here but we couldn’t be more thrilled or blessed to have her join our family! Her big brother Brayton can’t get enough of her and we all feel the same way. We love you, Mykee!