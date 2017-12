Berkley Clayton Peterson, age 80, passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2017, due to natural causes. He was born on September 5, 1937. He is survived by his spouse, Elizabeth Margarita Peterson, his son Erich Peterson (spouse, Molly Peterson), his three grandchildren, Noel O’Neal (spouse, Taylor O’Neal), Hyrum Peterson, and Christian Peterson, and his great grandson, Paul O’Neal, his sister Annette Grant, and his brothers Ray Peterson, and Ferrell Peterson. To see full obituary, see www.hughesmortuary.com.