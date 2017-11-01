Our much-loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Barbara Jo Ann Wareing Anderson, left this world October 22, 2017 to join her husband and many other loved ones on the other side. She was born August 23, 1933 to George C. Wareing and Dora Montague Wareing in Salt Lake City, Utah. She is survived by her only sister, Elayne Wareing Fitzpatrick, of Carmel Valley, California. Her schooling included graduating from East High School and from University of Utah where she went on to study at the Graduate School of Social Work.

She and Russell Daniel Anderson were married in the Salt Lake City Temple for time and all eternity September 12, 1958. They were later blessed with three children: Vickie Lynne (Ed) Weaver, Chad Wareing (Trisha) Anderson, and Eric Daniel (Mary Jo) Anderson. All three children reside in Cedar City where they were raised and graduated from Cedar High. Bobbie loved to travel with her husband and children and as a result Vickie, Chad and Eric were world travelers as youngsters.

She was known as “Grandma Bobbie” by her 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren (almost 17) and they all loved her for her adventurous spirit. “She was independent, intelligent, selﬂess and amazing!” They indicated that she always supported each child his/her interest whether it was rodeos, horse shows, plays, operas, dance or sports. If possible she never missed an event her grandchildren were participating in. “Grandma was stubborn and sassy! She would always say, “Now don’t tell your Mom I’m saying this but —.” She did not have a love for cooking and loved to eat out but loved to collect and read cookbooks.

She loved all of the Arts, the beauties of the earth and was a voracious reader. Her love for traveling with her children and grandchildren never slowed down as she aged. One of her dreams (a trip to Vienna and the opera) was realized during the past year when she and her children made the trip. She loved every minute of it. Even as she struggled with poor health caused by cancer this past year, she did not miss a single performance at the Shakespearean Festival, joined by many family members at each play. She often ﬂew to Salt Lake and Santa Fe and many other places in order to see an Opera.

Mom was diagnosed with cancer a little more than a year ago and shortly afterwards her son-in-law Ed Weaver was killed in an accident. Bobbie held on and passed on the same day exactly a year later. We believe that she stubbornly held on to help our grieving family survive that ﬁrst year.

Our family would like to give special thanks to Alliance Hospice for all their love, concern and sweet care they gave our mother. They loved mom as if she was family, and she loved them the same way. When any of them would ask her how she was feeling or what they could do for her, she always said, ‘I’m ﬁne.” Then she proceeded to ask about them and their families and how they were doing. She loved hearing all the stories about their lives and experiences.

A funeral was held on Saturday, October 28 at 1 p.m. at the Rock Church on Center Street and 100 East. Per our mothers request, there was a family viewing preceding the funeral. She was buried in the Cedar City Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent to www.sumortuary.com