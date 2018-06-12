Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Audrey Isom Minchey (age 70), passed away peacefully at home June 10, 2018.

Officially diagnosed in August 2011 with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), a progressive multi-symptom neurodegenerative disease, Audrey endured more than six years of unrelenting physical challenges and a difficult bout with dementia, yet she always maintained a positive attitude and smile. Although Audrey couldn’t communicate or recall much toward the end of her life, her special love for others was always felt.

Born January 10, 1948 in Cedar City, Utah to loving parents Waldon and Vera Green Isom, Audrey was the fifth of six children. In June of 1970, Audrey graduated from Utah State University with a degree in Elementary Education and Early Childhood Development. Subsequently, she married her eternal companion and sweetheart, Todd Minchey, on July 14, 1970 in the St George Utah Temple. Together they raised six children while moving across the country as Todd pursued a career as an Air Force pilot. Upon retirement from the Air Force, they settled in Cedar City.

Audrey’s greatest joy was her family. Whether hiking the mountains or around a delicious home-cooked meal on the dinner table, she enjoyed every opportunity to spend time with her children and grandchildren. Friday date nights with her husband and trips to the family cabin were some of her favorite pastimes. She was a devoted mother, always available for every school, church or sports event. Her warm hugs, and homemade cookies or bread, were very accessible after school or anytime. Audrey truly loved the Lord, Jesus Christ, and patterned her life after His example. She consistently took every opportunity to tirelessly minister to her family and friends. She also served in many capacities in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including Ward and Stake Primary, Young Women and Relief Society President.

Audrey is preceded in death by her parents, sister Madelon and brother John (Elwin). She is survived by her husband Todd, children Amy (Travis), Kevin (Melanie), Kade (Amber), Sara (Michael), Jennifer (Gary) and Mark, and 18 special grandchildren whom she greatly adored.

Audrey’s complete care was provided by her husband and our father, Todd, a devoted caregiver who dedicated his life to render this sweet service. Special angels on both sides of the veil have also provided help and support for which we are most grateful.

Funeral services will be held on June 16, 2018 at the Cedar 16th Ward LDS Chapel (1925 W. 320 S., Cedar City, Utah) at 11 a.m. Visitations will be held Friday evening, June 15, 2018 at the church from 6-8 p.m., and Saturday morning 9:30-10:30 a.m., prior to the services.

Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary.

Online condolences can be made at www.sumortuary.com.

Although we will miss her dearly, through binding temple covenants, we know we will be united with our cherished angel wife, mother and grandmother forever.