Our wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Audree Gower Slack, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, October 3, 2017. She was born on December 22, 1925 in Cedar City, Utah to George Henry and Alice Jane Perry Gower. She married George Harry Slack in 1947.

Audree was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she played the piano and organ for over 50 years, whether it was for the ward choir, primary or relief society. She enjoyed sewing, doing crochet work and making quilts. In fact she made a quilt for every child, grandchild and great grandchild, along with multiple dresses for her girls and granddaughters. Audree loved to take road trips with George and her family.

Audree is survived by her husband George of Cedar City; her children: Georgette Rasmussen of Florida, Stephanie Slack of Cedar City, Diane Slack of Logan, Grayson (Laura) Slack of California, Carolyn (Charles) MacDonald of Arizona and Curtis (Mary) Slack of Cedar City; her brother George (Berniece) Gower of Lehi, along with 21 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents George and Alice Gower, her brothers Reid and Warren Gower and her sister Lou Jean Williams, as well as her grandsons Grayson Clay Garrison and Nicolas Summers and great grandson Hudson David Read.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N 300 West, Cedar City). A viewing was held prior to the service on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at the Mortuary. Interment was in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.sumortuary.com.