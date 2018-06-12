Arwin (Buck) James Buckles, age 89, passed away peacefully of natural causes in his sleep on May 25, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah. He was born on July 30, 1928 in Oklahoma, to Anona and James (Jimmy) Buckles.

Arwin (Buck) served during the Korean War as an Army Medic between 1950 and 1952. He lived in Los Angeles with his wife and children. He later moved to Panguitch, Utah in 1982 where he worked in public service in Bryce Canyon National Park until his retirement. He later moved to LaVerkin, then to Cedar City to live with his son Joey until his passing. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. He is much loved and will be remembered by the strength of his spirit and the warmth of his heart by all who knew and loved him.

Buck was preceded in death by his wife of 23 years, Floy C. Buckles. He is survived by his three adopted children: daughter Rhonda Casale, two sons; Robert Buckles and Joey Buckles, six grandchildren; Johnathan, Angela, Joshua, Michael, Alex, Eric, and four great grandchildren.

Burial services, and military honors, will be held on Saturday, June 16, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Affordable Funeral Services, 2002 North Main Street, Cedar City Utah (435)-586-3456.

