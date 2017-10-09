Arthur C. Johnston, age 84, passed away on October 2, 2017 in Cedar City, Utah. He was born on March 17, 1933.

Arthur had a Bachelor’s degree. He served proudly in the U.S. Air Force and was a Veteran of serving in the Korean War.

Arthur was a Protestant. He worked in the Civil Service, and was loving and kind. People tended to take advantage of him because of his kindness. He was a very hard worker. He married twice and is survived by his children and his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife.

Arrangements are being handled by Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be made atwww.sumortuary.com.