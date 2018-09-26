Art, Music, Stage classes at North Elementary

CEDAR CITY–Cedar North Elementary School will offer three new clubs and art studio opportunities for students this Fall in afterschool programs. In Art Studio III, 3rd, 4th and 5th grade students will explore the basics of composition, perspective, still life, proportional rendering in pencil, charcoal and pastel Wednesdays, (for four weeks) Nov. 7, 14, 28 and Dec. 5, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.

Students will also have an opportunity to sign up for no-cost after school clubs in Sing-A-Long Choir, Tuesdays, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.(four weeks) Oct. 2, 9, 16 and 23 with Kara Barney; Do-Si-Do Square Dance Group, Wednesdays, (three weeks) 1:30 to 2:45 p.m.; and Improv and Stage Club, Thursdays, (3 weeks) Oct. 18, 25, Nov. 1, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. with local actress Noel Perry.

These classes are offered at no cost this fall: minimum 8 students, maximum 15. For further information or to register by phone, contact the school office at 586-2845. Sign-Ups NO LATER THAN Oct. 1.