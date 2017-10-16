Arita Adams

Arita Rae Adams, age 90, of Cedar City stepped from mortality to join her

beloved husband, Saturday, October 7, in Washington, Utah, comforted by her children.

She was the daughter of John Charles and Eliza Ann Tanner Stapley, born in Oakley, Idaho on May 31, 1927. After graduating from Oakley High School

and Southern Idaho State College of Education she taught elementary school in Jerome and Eden, Idaho.

She met her husband, Albert “Bud” Adams, while she was furthering her teaching credentials at Utah State University during the summer of 1955. They were married on her birthday May 31, 1956, in the Logan LDS Temple. They settled into a wonderful neighborhood in Cedar City where they raised their three children and made lifelong friends.

Active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she was a beloved Primary and Relief Society teacher and served in many other callings throughout her life. The church and its teachings were very important to her and she loved to serve in a quiet way.

She cherished her family associations as wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother. She was a devoted homemaker, loved her family, and enjoyed serving others.

After raising their children, Arita and Bud served a LDS mission in Tallahassee, Florida, and another mission as employment specialists in Cedar City. She enjoyed participating in the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers organization, taking institute courses, reading, and playing her piano.

Arita was preceded in death by her husband, parents and all her siblings. She is survived by her children: Mike (Sandy), Marie, and Kathy (Calvin); her grandchildren: Erica, Jessica (James), Jennifer (Mike), Michelle, Brian (Emily), Chris, C.J., Ben, Scott, and Stephanie; and her great-grandchildren: Brennan, Emmeline, Payton, and Hugh.

Arita will be missed by all who knew her and will be remembered for her kindness and sweet spirit.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to those who assisted in her care: The staff at the Beehive Home for making her time there so pleasant and comfortable. Maree Prince, Jannelle Chaffee, and all her caring neighbors who made it possible for her to remain in her own home for so many years.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 21, 2017, at the LDS Church 4th North Building located at 400 N 500 West, Cedar City. A viewing prior to the service will begin at 10 a.m.

Interment will be in the Parowan Cemetery under the direction of Serenity Funeral Homes, www.SerenityStG.com.