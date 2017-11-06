Ardella Maybell Rohde

Ardella, at the age 90, passed away October 28, 2017 in Cedar City, Utah. She was born October 30, 1926 in Los Angeles, California to Gehile Gates and Maybell (Mikesell) Gates. She was raised by her mother and second husband Darrell Thost in Los Angeles, California.

Ardella graduated from Alhambra High School and took additional educational courses through the years. She worked as a photographer on Catalina Island off of California. On December 2,1949 she married Jack Rohde. After marriage, as well as being a homemaker, she did catering and later became a Real Estate agent and continued photography. Her and her family moved to Parowan in 1977. Her husband and her spent a few years in Sundance but later returned to Parowan for the remainder of their life.

As a volunteer she was very involved in the maintaining and improving the Old Rock Church Museum and several other activities in the town of Parowan.

While a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she held many leadership and teaching positions through her life. She was an avid genealogist all her life caring for all her ancestors and descendants. She also published a book on her family.

Ardella was a very loving wife to her husband of 66 years and a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Family has always been very important to her and she enjoyed spending time with them and her extended family as well. Her family enjoyed doing things together: fishing, camping, boating, traveling, visiting friends and family.

She was a loving and caring person and touched many hearts along the way.

Ardella was preceded in death by her husband Jack, her son Morris, her son Jack, her grandson Frazier, and son-in-law James May.

She is survived by her sons Daniel Rohde of Parowan and Michael (Cindy) Rohde of Rialto CA, daughters Cynthia May and Kathleen Williams of Parowan, and daughter-in-law Joy Rohde of St. George. Also 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. in the Parowan 1st & 2nd Chapel (59 South 100 West, Parowan). Graveside services were held Friday, November 3, 2017 at 1 p.m. in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary.