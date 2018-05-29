Alva Hartley Batty, 95, passed away at home in Kanarraville, Utah, with her family surrounding her. She was born September 27, 1922 in Hurricane, Utah to Matthew Emanuel and Alvaretta Russell Hartley. She grew up in Hurricane, and for a short time in Panaca, Nev., and went to Hurricane High School. She married John Willard Batty in St George, Utah on September 10, 1940, and it was later solemnized in the St George LDS Temple.

She was a wonderful singer and sang for the dances at the Cobble Crest and with the singing mothers. She was a member of the LDS church and served in many capacities.

She was on the Kanarra All Women’s Fire Department from 1961-1967. She worked as a cook for the Iron County School District, and also at the Ranche Café in Kanarra. At age 83 she was a senior companion for several of the older ladies in Kanarra.

She is survived by her children DeLowa (Ivan) Haskell, Retta Davis, Elaine (Randy) Cartwright, John (Teresa) Batty, and Travis (Deb) Batty; 23 grandchildren, 72 great-grandchildren, and 50 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, her mother and father, 10 siblings, her daughter Carolyn Williams, sons-in-law Gary Williams and Allen Davis, and grandson Tracy Allen Davis.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 11 a.m. the Kanarraville LDS Chapel (80 S Main Street, Kanarraville, UT). There were viewings held on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 from 6– 8 p.m. at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N 300 W, Cedar City, UT), and on Thursday, May 24, 2018 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Kanarraville Chapel. Interment was in the Kanarraville Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent atwww.sumortuary.com.

The family would like to thank Home Health and Hospice for the kind and loving care they gave our mother.