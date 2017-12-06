(26 September 1957 ~ 24 November 2017)

MILFORD, UTAH – Alice Noreen “Maggie” Nelson Bradshaw, 60, passed away on November 24, 2017 in Beaver, Utah. She was born on September 26, 1957 in Murray, Utah to Leho and Reva Jones Nelson. She married Richard Allen Bradshaw on December 28, 1977 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She was raised in Salt Lake City, Logan, and Milford. In her earlier years she attended elementary school in Logan prior to the family relocating to Milford. She was a homemaker in every sense of the word. It didn’t matter if it was sowing, crocheting, bottling meat, gardening or whatever needed to be done, you could always find her doing some sort of project. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was defender of the faith. She had a strong testimony.

She is survived by a son, Aaron (Lacee) Bradshaw of Roosevelt, Utah, and a daughter, Angela Bradshaw (Erik) of Sandy, Utah; one granddaughter: Mercedes Russ and three grandsons: Rex Russ, Jaxon Anderson and Devin Rod. Also by her brother, Price (Connie) Nelson of Apple Valley, Utah and sisters, Fay, Carolyn (Monte) Boardman of Magna, Utah. She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents and two sisters, Charlotte and Barbara.

Funeral services were held at the Beaver Southern Utah Mortuary at 1 p.m. on December 1, 2017 with Bishop Lary Carter of the Milford 1st Ward officiating. Interment was in the Mountain View Cemetery in Beaver, Utah, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary.