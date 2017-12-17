Alice Anne (Hartline-Bell) Waite, age 82, passed away gracefully in her sleep on December 14, 2017, in Cedar City, Utah. Alice was born on April 2, 1935 in Hollywood, California to Bass Franklin Hartline and Maryanna Philamina Cooper-Bell.

Alice was preceded in death by the love of her life, Gale Wilden Waite of 61 years, her brother John Robert Bell, stepfather Ryrie James Bell, and mother and dad. Alice is survived by her daughters Melanie (Danny) Munjure, Merry (Shaun) Kelly; her sons Michael (Kerri) Waite; Mark (Teresa) Waite; 12 grandchildren and spouses, Alecia (Travis), Kaylee, Emily (Nick), Jessica (Chris), Robyn (Tyler), Matthew (Ariel), Justin (McKenna), Anthony, Stephen (Katie), William, Ian, Jonathan; 10 great grandchildren; 3 nieces; 2 nephews and Bullet the dog.

Alice lived in Panama where her stepfather was an engineer on the Panama Canal. Due to WWII, her family moved back to California. She spent many years growing up in Burbank with her sister Fran and brother John. Dance was her passion from her early years and through college. Alice met the love of her life in college. After the two dated, she joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Gale and Alice were married in the Los Angeles Temple. Together they raised four children in Southern California.

Alice faithfully served in her church throughout her life. Alice donated much of her life to her community. Some of that service included President of the Utah Shakespearean guild in the 1990s and read to the children at Fiddlers Elementary for 22 years.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at the Mesa Hills LDS ward (1925 West 320 South Cedar City, Utah). A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m at the church. Interment will be at the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Affordable Funeral Services. Online condolences can be sent to her memorial page at www.affordablefuneralservices.com