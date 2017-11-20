Adele Sevy Decker passed away peacefully on November 14, 2017. Adele was born in Cedar City, Utah, on February 13, 1926, to Mary Sophia Knell Sevy and Heber McKee Sevy. All of Adele’s great grandparents were sent by Brigham Young to settle communities in Southern Utah. They included Pinto, New Harmony, Panguitch, Parowan, and Cedar City.

Adele lived full time at the family ranch in Pinto, Utah, until her older sister, Loraine started school and they moved to Cedar City. They continued to move back to Pinto in the summers for several years. Adele remembered traveling before car radios existed, singing with the family to pass the time.

She was always an excellent student who also participated in many extracurricular activities that included dance, theater, and marching band. In 1949 Adele was a national winner of the “Make It With Wool” contest. She won first place for best original design in all classes.

While working at Zion National Park, she met the love of her life, Bruce Ivan Decker. They were married on June 20, 1948, in Cedar City, Utah, later solemnized in the St. George Temple. Education was very important to Adele. She graduated from the University of Utah magna cum laude. She taught home economics for 26 years in Grace, Idaho, Parowan, and Cedar City.

Bruce and Adele served a family-history mission in Salt Lake City and later served as ordinance workers in the St. George Temple. Bruce and Adele were blessed with four daughters, nine grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Adele was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Sophia Knell Sevy and Heber McKee Sevy; husband, Bruce Ivan Decker; granddaughter, Kristen George; and son-in-law, Gordon George. She is survived by her siblings, Loraine (Sam) Allen, Russell (Wanda) Sevy, Marion (Clyde) Turner; sister-in-law, June Decker Thorley; and daughters, Michelle (Jay) Decker, Leslie (David) Hawley, Ann Loraine Decker, and Marian Decker.

A funeral service was held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at the Cedarview Ward (1925 West 320 South). A viewing was held from 9:30 – 11 a.m. at the Cedarview Ward. Interment was in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary.