93rd Birthday: Boyd Cal

Boyd Call was born in Magna, Utah, to Orvis Truman and Hazel Isabelle Call. He will be celebrating his 93rd birthday on Nov 23, 2017. He was the head physical therapist at Primary Children’s Medical Center for 7 years (during the polio epidemic). He taught at Brigham Young University for over 30 years and is a World War II veteran, having served in the US Navy in the Pacific. He is currently living in Cedar City with his son-in-law and daughter, Conrad and Peggy Aitken. He is the father of five, the grandfather of 11 with four great-grandchildren and two on the way.