88th Birthday: Les Griffin

Les Griffin was born in Burbank, California, on December 11, 1929, to Zetta Anita (Lewis) and Leslie Marion Griffin. He is the Great-Grandson of William Weeks, Architect of the LDS Nauvoo Temple. Les and his two brothers were raised in Southern California. He will by 88.

As a self-employed business owner, he has enjoyed an active and full life participating in many civic, church, and community activities.

Les and his wife, Jerry, have been married 69 years and are longtime residents of Brian Head and Cedar City. They have three children, one granddaughter, and two great-granddaughters.