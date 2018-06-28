80th Birthday: Mary Ann Bentley

Lifetime Cedar City resident Mary Ann Reese Bentley will celebrate her 80th

birthday on June 27. She is the daughter of Ken and Gert Reese and the

wife of David Bentley. Mary Ann has two sons, Kenneth (Kathleen) and Ray

(Karen), seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was a devoted Jr. High/Middle School teacher for 30 years and has many years of education

beyond her Master’s Degree. As a charter member with the Utah Shakespearean

Festival, she has enjoyed her volunteerism activities for well over 50

years. She has also been an officer in the Phi Delta Kappa, ICEA, Delta

Kappa Gamma and Utah State Fire Ladies Auxiliary associations.

Since her retirement, she has spent hundreds of hours working in the LDS Church

genealogy extraction program. Her hobbies include: quilting, sewing,

knitting, doing any kind of puzzle and relaxing at her mountain cabin.

Her family expresses their love to her and wish her a very happy birthday!