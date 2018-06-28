80th Birthday: Mary Ann Bentley
Lifetime Cedar City resident Mary Ann Reese Bentley will celebrate her 80th
birthday on June 27. She is the daughter of Ken and Gert Reese and the
wife of David Bentley. Mary Ann has two sons, Kenneth (Kathleen) and Ray
(Karen), seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was a devoted Jr. High/Middle School teacher for 30 years and has many years of education
beyond her Master’s Degree. As a charter member with the Utah Shakespearean
Festival, she has enjoyed her volunteerism activities for well over 50
years. She has also been an officer in the Phi Delta Kappa, ICEA, Delta
Kappa Gamma and Utah State Fire Ladies Auxiliary associations.
Since her retirement, she has spent hundreds of hours working in the LDS Church
genealogy extraction program. Her hobbies include: quilting, sewing,
knitting, doing any kind of puzzle and relaxing at her mountain cabin.
Her family expresses their love to her and wish her a very happy birthday!