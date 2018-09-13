80th Birthday: Edward Frank Weigel

Edward Frank Weigel of Summit, Utah celebrated his 80th birthday on Monday, Sept. 10. He was born in Rugby, North Dakota, lived and worked on his family farm, worked as a home contractor, was a line man, was a volunteer fireman, was a U.S. Marshall, raised horses and gave buggy rides to folks at the Dickens festival in Fargo, North Dakota for many years.

Although deaf, he has not let that stop him from anything he put his mind to. He moved to Summit in 2014 from Drake, North Dakota so his wife could be close to family there as she was ill and family could care for them both. His hobbies are training horses, Polka dancing, Square Dancing, gardening, fishing and hunting, and playing the accordion, truly a jack of all trades. Although he misses his many friends in North Dakota, he has grown to love Summit and his new friends and family here. He is a kind and gentle man and great mentor.

Happy Birthday Dad – from all your kids.