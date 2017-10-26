80th birthday: Dale Jean (DJ) Wallace

Dale Jean (DJ) Wallace was born in Richmond, Indiana. He attended

BYU and ASU majoring in Geography and Special Education, Behavior Disorders.

He taught in Phoenix, Arizona and Cedar City, Utah, and spent 12 years as

Youth in Custody Coordinator for Iron County School District.

He has served four missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. DJ and

his wife Miriam have been married 50 years. They have six children, 19 grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

DJ will be celebrating his birthday with an Open House on Saturday,

October 28, between 6 and 8 p.m. at the Crescent Heights Clubhouse, 2364

Clubhouse Loop in Cedar City.