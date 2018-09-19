80th Birthday Celebration

Karl W Bradshaw is celebrating his 80th birthday, and we would like to invite you to join us for this special event!

Karl was born September 22, 1938 in Cedar City, UT, to Reed and Ione Bradshaw. After a LDS mission to Australia and service in the National Guard, Karl has remained in Cedar where he has raised his five children (Lynnette, Leanne, David, Amber and Tyler), served in the Lions Club, operated a local family business and later retired, yet still remained active in the community and took up the hobby of wood turning.

Please join us in an Open House celebrating Karl on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 from 2-4:30 p.m. in the17th Ward Building located at 256 S 900 West in Cedar City. Please come and sit a spell, reminisce and have a treat.

*Casual Dress, No Gifts Please. Just the pleasure of your company*