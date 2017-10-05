Iron County Today
80th Birthday: Afton LeFevre

deborah Deborah October 5, 2017

Afton LeFevre celebrated her 80th birthday this week.  She is married to Ronald LeFevre, and they are the parents of five children:  Steve (Janice); Kent (Christine); Jeannette (Rob) Barney; Matthew (Kenna);  James (Miki).   They are also blessed with 14 grandchildren and one great-grandson. She and Ron also celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary.

Afton has a BA Degree in English/Secondary Education from College of Southern Utah, (now SUU) and is a certified Librarian.  She taught junior high English, and she was Library Director of Cedar City Public Library.  She loves Southern Utah and enjoys outdoor activities with her family.

