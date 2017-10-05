80th Birthday: Afton LeFevre

Afton LeFevre celebrated her 80th birthday this week. She is married to Ronald LeFevre, and they are the parents of five children: Steve (Janice); Kent (Christine); Jeannette (Rob) Barney; Matthew (Kenna); James (Miki). They are also blessed with 14 grandchildren and one great-grandson. She and Ron also celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary.

Afton has a BA Degree in English/Secondary Education from College of Southern Utah, (now SUU) and is a certified Librarian. She taught junior high English, and she was Library Director of Cedar City Public Library. She loves Southern Utah and enjoys outdoor activities with her family.