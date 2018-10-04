50th Anniversary: Keith G. and Janet (Burton) Seegmiller

The children of Keith G. and Janet (Burton) Seegmiller, of Cedar City, happily announce their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary. Keith and Janet were married on October 3, 1968 in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Their five children, Harmony (Jeff) Packer, Mercy (Hal) Stout, Adam (Paula), Enoch (Tasha), and Joy (Ben) Ames, and 17 grandchildren are grateful to celebrate this milestone with them. Keith is a retired accountant, and Janet is a retired Southern Utah University faculty member and librarian. They served together as employment specialist missionaries in the Illinois Chicago West Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Both are published authors. They enjoy writing, family history, gardening, board and card games, photographing sunsets, and family gatherings.