1st Birthday: Crosby Allen 

Our bright, happy Crosby Benson Allen turned one on September 12, 2017. He is the son of Bryan & Chandi Allen of Orem, UT. Crosby is adored by his siblings Andlie, Haze, and Nora. Crosby loves to “vrrroooom” anything with wheels, play anything involving balls, and read any book with animals. He loves to be in on all the action – wherever it is!

His proud grandparents are Randal & Venice Allen of Panaca, Nevada, and Ed & Shelly Goodwin of Cedar City. Crosby fills our lives with joy & happiness and we’re so thankful he’s ours. Happy birthday, sweet Crosby! We love you!