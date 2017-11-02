1st Birthday: Chevy Michael Tallerdy

Chevy Michael Tallerdy was born on October 27, 2016. He has brought such joy to his parents Jessica Chambers and Dennis Tallerdy, his siblings Ashlynn and Dallas, grandparents Lynda and Alan Chambers, Liz and Donnie Tanner, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He loves to laugh and play with his siblings and his many cousins. He loves saying Dada and TT (who is one of his favorite people). He’s our sweet trouble maker! Happy 1st Birthday Chev Chev!! Your family loves you!!