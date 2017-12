Brayson Robert Wilkinson, son of Brian Robert Wilkinson and Ashley Blacker Adams of Hurricane, Utah, is celebrating his 1st birthday on December 12.

Brayson loves his brothers and sisters, the outdoors and animals. His grandparents are Jon and Janice Hunter of Cedar City, Bob and Lesli Wilkinson of El Cajon, Calif., and Dave and Karrie Adams of St. George.