You’ve Got Some Nerve

Have you ever had your nerves get the better of you? Ever had experiences where your nerves of solid steel turned into nerves of aluminum foil? From special occasions to sporting events, we’ve all choked or broke down in critical moments when our nervousness became our weakness. These mortifying moments include: game time, test time, a new job, dating, public speaking, performances, and proposals.

The examples seem endless of when our nerves made us swerve into the ruts of regret and chagrin. If only we could have a proxy for our missing moxie during those moments. If only life were a Hollywood movie, we could have our own stunt double in certain moments, so we don’t stumble or get stuck. Until that person shows up—have you tried looking in the mirror—how do you get past your unnerving fears and conquer your cold feet with courage, when it’s your time to shine?

First, when life throws down the gauntlet, or makes you an offer you can’t refuse, don’t let your confidence become gone with the wind. Otherwise, you’ll feel like you’re eating the grapes of wrath the rest of your life and that your box of chocolates is full of empty wrappers. No, life is not always elementary and there are trials along the trails that not even a spoonful of sugar can cure, but that doesn’t mean the force is not strong within you.

Secondly, you may not always feel lucky, or like everybody wants to make your day. You may not always feel like you can handle the truth, and sometimes life will seem inconceivable and your supercalifragilisticexpialidocious might not feel so super. Whether you find yourself in Iowa or Heaven, or realize that you’re not in Kansas anymore, remember that there really is no place like home, even if you do encounter roadblocks and ruts on your yellow brick road.

Even when you can’t phone home, or when the rain in Spain doesn’t stay mainly in the plain, you’ve got to realize that while you can’t always stop the storms in your life, you can learn to sing and dance through them. Above all, stay true to you. Always live and speak boldly from your heart.

Finally, even when you mumble and stumble over your words and actions, never forget that tomorrow is another day and that it truly is a wonderful life. I’m not saying you have to wake up every morning singing zip-a-dee-doo-dah, or yippee ki-yay, but if you want to hear the sound of music in your life again, don’t fiddle around on the rooftops of regret. Stop looking back through the rear window of your life. You’ve got to put the past behind you and find the nerve to face your future confidently, despite doubts and dents. Don’t show me the money, show me your courage. Get out there and carpe diem. That’s all I have to say about that.