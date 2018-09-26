coreybaumgartner@hotmail.com

You are beautiful. Yes, I am talking to you. I may not know you, or ever meet you, and I don’t know who else I’m writing this for, but someone out there needs to be reminded that they are beautiful. Whether you’re hearing these words for the first time, or needing a reminder, I’m telling you that you are beautiful. I hope you will let your heart feel the truth of these words.

How is beauty defined? According to the mirror? The make-up? The scale? The scantily clad models on magazine racks at the grocery store? The department store mannequins? What about the pandering prescriptions of “beauty is on the inside?” Of course it is, but it’s on the outside too. It’s just that the world seems more focused on the outside and has given a new dimension and skewed definition of beauty and where it comes from. I’m sure you’ve also heard that beauty is only skin deep. It should be heart deep, also.

Feeling beautiful is a good feeling, but at what price? When you feel ugly inside, you’re more likely to stop taking care of yourself outside, which will also affect your inside. If you want to know if someone feels beautiful, look at how they treat themselves and the environments they surround themselves with. Do they improve and prove their beauty, or taint and tarnish it? Your mind and heart are affected by your environment, your friends, and what you allow yourself to watch, listen to and eat. Being beautiful is more than make-up. It’s what you make of yourself. Beauty is found in your everyday choices. If you need to get in better shape, go do it. Want to eat heathier, go do it. Want to conquer an addiction, go do it. You don’t have to do it alone, but start now by doing anything you can, even just believing you are beautiful, right now, wherever and whoever you are.

Perhaps you feel like you’re not worthy of the spotlight. It’s the spotlight that isn’t worthy of you. Don’t worry about being in the limelight as much as becoming a light and letting people see your light within. Not fluorescent facades, but the beautiful, light-up-the-world, YOU. Maybe you’ve been broken on the inside, causing you to hide beneath worldly approved facades? Whether the world sees it or not—whether you see it or not—you are beautiful. Some people choose to be ugly or have resigned to ugliness because they don’t believe they can be beautiful anymore. Don’t let the fingerprints of the world dirty your beauty. No matter your age, or where you’ve been. No matter who has scarred and marred the miracle and beauty of your heart, mind and body; you are still beautiful. Let your heart and mind be the guardians of your beauty, not the mirrors, models and magazines of the world. Be beautiful. Stay beautiful. Because you are beautiful.