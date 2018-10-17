Want solutions? Get out and vote

The opinions stated in this article are solely those of the author and not of Iron County Today.

Mention politics to the average Utahn and you get a sense of despair. Most don’t like what they see or hear. A recent poll shows a majority of Utah – a clearly Republican state – is disappointed by their president. Numerous surveys find majority support for ballot amendment issues Utah legislators either turned down or wouldn’t address.

There is grumbling. There is anger. There are cries of “What can we do?”

And there is a simple answer…VOTE.

Utah consistently is at the bottom portion of states when it comes to the percentage of people voting. The most common rationale is that “in a Republican state, my vote doesn’t count” or “the politicians won’t listen to what I want anyway.”

These are cop-outs. We don’t always get what we want. (Mick Jagger said it and so does any thinking person.) But that doesn’t mean we muzzle ourselves and let our opinions go silent.

Senior citizens know this. Some 80% of them vote. The is engrained in them, and it gives them the perfect right to complain about the ditherings in Washington and Utah’s Capitol Hill.

In contrast, young people don’t vote. Only about one in every four make the effort even though the policies voted on today will have more impact on their lives than on the senior citizens with more limited freedom.

Why don’t they vote? Oh, you have all heard the silly reasons.

“It doesn’t make any difference.” (And they are right! If they don’t vote, politicians don’t care a fig about what they think.”

“I have other things to do” or I’m too busy.” (Sorry, but with most Utah counties instituting vote-by-mail, the only hardship is lifting the ballot off the kitchen counter. If that’s too hard for you, cancel your gym membership!)

“I don’t have the time to read up on what is happening.” (God gave you a pair of eyes. Use them!)

Companies are even getting into the act. Patagonia is shutting its corporate campus and clothing-oriented retail stores for the entire election day. Levi’s is paying employees for three to five hours to vote. Walmart created a website to get people informed and how to get to polling places. Lyft is providing discounted rides to polling places (and free rides to potential voters in poorer, underserved areas).

According to the chief executive at Levi Strauss, “The greatest threat to democracy is apathy.”

A friend told me last week he wasn’t going to vote since he figured Mitt Romney had already sewn up the U.S. Senate seat. But even if that is true, his vote is needed on special amendments (tax hike on gasoline for education, medical marijuana, expanded health care for poor families, stopping politicians from creating their own election boundaries) along with most legislative seats and Board of Education members (both local and state).

If you think Donald Trump is making American great, vote for his friends. If you believe he is an embarrassment to the country, vote for Democrats.

And if you don’t vote, don’t tell me what you believe because I couldn’t care less.