In the year of 1492, a man by the name of Christopher Columbus, set sail across the ocean. This seasoned and inspired sailor was attempting to find a more direct and quicker trade route between Europe and Asia. Instead of finding a short cut, he discovered a new world, the Americas. Many now honor his quest and discovery on Columbus Day, celebrated in October.

In life, we each have our own oceans to cross and discoveries to make. There are new lands and opportunities awaiting those brave enough to leave the comforts of their beaches and familiar, but future-paralyzing ports. Are you brave and bold enough to set sail into a new, better future?

On your journey, you will need a good crew and adequate supplies. You will need a vision and a destination. Thus, you will need a compass and a trustworthy map to help you steer true. You will need steady hands to work the rudder and the sails. You will need a sturdy anchor to help keep your ship from drifting off course during storms.

Along the way you will certainly face storms and even pirates. Columbus himself was on a ship that was attacked and sunk by pirates. Thankfully, he was able to paddle to safety using a piece of wood. You may not feel like you are able to weather every storm, or defeat every pirate right now, but even if you have to use a scrap of wood from your sunken ship to keep going, you must not give up. Don’t abandon ship or curse your crew. Don’t commit personal mutiny against your integrity or destiny. Check your map, repair the sails, make course corrections and keep going.

Yes, despite all your training and good desires, you may still have to experience being sunk, shipwrecked and plundered by pirates. You may get stuck in the doldrums of doubt and depression, but you’ve got to keep going. The storms will pass and the winds will return.

Maybe you feel you’ve been shipwrecked or lost at sea one too many times. That’s when fear will tell you that the beach is safer. But life is not meant to be lived on the beach. Doubt will tell you that there are no better ports out there and failure will whisper upon every wave that you’ll never be able to endure the storms of life. My dear friends, beaches and ports don’t make successful sailors; learning to face and embrace the winds and the waves do. Anyone can sail when the waters are calm.

If you’re feeling discouraged, stuck and that your life is being poisoned, paralyzed and postponed by current or past ports, perhaps its time raise your anchor and set sail and go discover new lands of opportunity. Have courage to leave the seemingly sure shore to reach your personal promised land. Don’t be afraid to be more like Columbus and take the route less traveled.