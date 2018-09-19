SEPTEMBER THOUGHTS

By Bernice Rember

Some of the words of an old song have been running around my brain for awhile…wish I could remember the name. It’s kinda sad, or not, depending on how you think of it. It is somewhat sentimental and beautiful. Some of the words are “it’s a long, long, time from May to December, but the days grow short when you reach September…” And that’s what seems to be happening to me.

Labor Day came and went without me even thinking about it. I read somewhere that most people view it as the official end of summer. I understand the first Labor day was celebrated in New York City on September 5, 1882 and was started by the Central Labor Union in 1884. It was later moved to the first Monday of September where it is celebrated today. Labor Day quickly became popular and one state after another voted it as a holiday. On June 28, 1894, the U.S. Congress declared it a national holiday.

I wasn’t ‘t able to go to the Iron County Fair this year but, according to my friend Gilbert (Gib) Mitchell it was great, or at least the horseshoe pitching activity was. He came in first and won some money, Im’ not sure how much, but he brought me over a treat to enjoy and told me about some of the other events that took place.

Gib and his partner, Jenifer Bunker, went to the Utah State Tournament in St. George and won first place in the doubles competition! The money they won down there was much more than what it was in Parowan, but both tournaments were great; so congrats Gib and Jenifer! It’s always more fun and exciting when you win, right?

And now, a little bit of nonsense; Mark Twain once said “A lie can travel around the world while the truth in putting on his shoes.”

And Herbert Hoover, a former president, once stated that “No difficult or simple job ever gets done until someone decides right now to do what it takes to get the job done. Unfortunately, too many people stand by ready to carry the stool when there is a piano to be moved.”

“There was an old man of Nantucket

who kept all his cash in a bucket.

His daughter, called Nan

Ran away with a man

And as for the bucket…Nantucket”

I’ll end this column with a short verse my husband, Bud, liked – “May those who love us…Love us

and those who don’t love us May God turn their hearts – And if He doesn’t turn their hearts May He

turn their ankles – so we’ll know them by their limping!”

Bye for now – see you around the corner.