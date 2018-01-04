The New Year Shuffle

It’s 2018 and the New Year’s resolution dance has begun. Some will leap and soar, while some may hop and flop to the floor. Others may seem to be more content simply shuffling through the new year than attempting the tango. Perhaps because 2017 seemed more like a disaster than a dance—where more than toes got stepped on. Maybe it was a war, or a chariot race of choices; played out in epic Ben-Hur style—only instead of thrilling victory, you feel like you got ran over by the chariots; perhaps your own.

Have any of us decided not to make any resolutions for 2018 because past perils have taught us that they never work or last long enough to see real results anyway? Why do great choices and changes seem easier to make than to keep? Why do the choices to better ourselves usually fall by the wayside, often before January even ends? Is there no inspiration in our resolutions? Is there no perspiration or devoted desperation in our goal-getting gumption?

I would suggest that if this is your case, it’s not your lack of gumption, but your assumption that you are not capable of becoming, or achieving greater things in life. Your resolutions should lead to revolutions—to causes that make you better than you are now. If they don’t then you will lack the necessary power, patience and persistence to push yourself beyond the initial inception to the victorious conception. You may become too content with life and choose to fall in line with other New Year’s martyrs who couldn’t muster the mustard to commit and change their heart and lifestyle beyond 12:01 A.M., January 1st, 2018.

Here’s the good news. You don’t have to be perfect on January 1st or on December 31st, 2018. Goals and resolutions are about direction, not perfection. Continue striving to lengthen your stride. Give yourself credit for getting out of bed each day and then trying to do your best in accomplishing one thing that makes the world a better place because you got up instead of giving up.

No, maybe you can’t run as far, or fast as you did in years past. Maybe you don’t have to to still be happy and successful. Maybe you can’t reach as high, or accomplish everything on your to-do list. Don’t let it cause a kerfuffle and ruffle your feathers if you stumble, or fall now and then.

Should you stumble and fall in 2018, be nicer to yourself. Pick yourself up and dust yourself off and try again. Don’t kick yourself while you’re down thinking that you must wallow on the ground in misery until January 1st, 2019. Don’t wait for a new year, or a new day. Begin making the commitments and changes right now. If you stumble and tumble tomorrow, then rigorously repeat the above process. Keep reaching. Keep doing. Keep becoming. Because 2018 is your time to tango with destiny.