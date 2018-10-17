My Love Affair with Live Orchestras

By Mary Anne Andersen

Cedar City Arts Council

Watching a live orchestra is a magical experience that captures your vision and hearing as you feel the music wash over your mesmerized senses. My love of orchestras goes back many years to my first experience with a live orchestra performance. In the late 1940s or early -50s, the Utah Symphony Orchestra, directed by Maurice Abravanel, began performing Saturday performances directed to young audiences. The home of the orchestra was the Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, and one Saturday my mother took my sister and me downtown to see a performance of “Peter and the Wolf.” I was young but I remember the surprise of seeing all those strange instruments. Mostly, I recall the body language of the curly-haired conductor as he bounced, jiggled, or swayed as the music seemed to demand. Was he leading or responding to that enchanting music? I didn’t know, but I was transfixed.

Over the years, I went to hear orchestras often. One memorable occasion was when Leonard Bernstein brought his orchestra for a professional Christmas-album recording with the Tabernacle Choir. Music professionals were allowed to watch the proceedings, so my husband and I went. The choir seats were full of big recording equipment, miles of cables, and several technicians. Bernstein was not happy with how things were going, but in the middle of the session, he was taken aside by a Tabernacle representative and reminded that this was a house of religious significance and would he please monitor his language. And there was no smoking!

Another time, the Utah Symphony joined the University of Utah orchestra and choirs for a performance of Bach’s “St. Matthew Passion” on Good Friday. To stand there and sing as part of that huge ensemble, in that beloved space, with that glorious music filling my ears and heart was one of the most memorable of my spiritual experiences.

During his 30 years as conductor of the Utah Symphony, Abravanel elevated it from a local organization to one of the premier orchestras in the nation. Current conductor Thierry Fischer continues to maintain the Orchestra’s highly-regarded reputation.

So that’s why when my sister called and wanted to come to Cedar to see a Shakespeare play on October 5, I told her I couldn’t go that night. I was going to the Symphony on that evening.

The Utah Symphony always opens the Cedar City Music Arts season and this year they played Grieg’s “Peer Gynt Suite”, the romantic “Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture”, and “Symphony No. 2” by Brahms. The new Associate Conductor, Conner Gray Covington, conducted the concert. His artistic education and bio are extensive, taking a half page to list just the places he has worked. It was a joy to watch such a small man control the huge “instrument” comprised of sixty individuals, each one focused on his/her own performance, yet totally attuned to the players around him/her. The sight was mesmerizing, the sound, huge, commanding, glorious. It is really magic.