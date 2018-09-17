coreybaumgartner@hotmail.com

We are surrounded by signs in our everyday lives. They govern, guide and can sometimes make us growl, as we do our best to follow their sometimes inconvenient wisdom and warnings. Whether we’re driving, working, googling, or traveling, there are signs to tell us how to get there, how fast to drive, where we can and can’t park, and what we can, or cannot do once we arrive.

Whenever and wherever I travel, one of my favorite signs—more for its irony than its productivity—is the “Do Not Disturb” sign. I’ve learned that no matter where this useful sign for solitude is placed, by another or myself, I still can’t prevent every disturbance and turbulence in my life, or in another’s. In fact, it seems the bigger my sign is, and the more prominently placed, someone else is wearing a “Who Cares?” sign that always seems bigger, and they easily and purposely ignore mine without a second glance.

True, some people haven’t learned yet, or have forgotten how to be respectful as we share the roads and ruts of life. Sometimes we may be having such a rotten time ourselves that we’re more concerned about our own survival than being courteous, as to not disturb our fellow travelers. Which, by the way, isn’t it becoming far too easy to disturb and offend people these days, on purpose or not, usually the latter? The important thing to remember, for our own emotional well-being, is to not get perturbed and disturbed by every mishap, misfortune, or mistake made by others, and especially those made by ourselves.

While we are constantly surrounded by things that can easily disturb and detour us from our destinations, it is up to us if we choose to let them affect us negatively. Of course, we don’t want the disruptions and disturbances of daily life to keep knocking on our door, especially when we’re trying to rest and recharge for the battles ahead. But if we are not wise, impatience, frustrations and quick tempers can readily rob us of our health and our happiness.

Therefore, this week I hope we will each take a look at the signs upon our emotional doors and those on our minds and hearts. Look for other people’s signs, also. What sign is hanging on the door to your heart right now? What sign is hanging on the door to your dreams? The door of your friendships? Your marriage? Your future? Are there signs that you wish someone else would put up or take down? Is there anything in your life that needs to be denied access to your heart and home because it’s disturbing and not improving your health and happiness? As for me and my heart—while I will still keep the “Do Not Disturb” sign handy—I’m going to try wearing my “I Can Overcome All Things,” and my “I Love You Anyway” signs and see what happens.