Around the Corner – August Thoughts

By Bernice Rember

Oh woe is me, woe is me shucky darn and dang it! I’m at a loss for a name for this column…I have an idea that it is going to be a slightly different one, the column I mean! My mind is a bit foggy this afternoon and that seems to happen more and more often as the days rush by. The summer is almost over and I’m just not ready for Fall!

I’ve thought a lot about the decision made by President Trump recently when he decided to deport the illegal immigrants and the mess that has occurred with the children being separated from their parents and the situation they are in now. But you know what, our country has done a lot of strange things over the years and somehow we have survived them and either corrected them or just ignored them and we move on. But for me, this situation those innocent little children are going through has not yet been corrected and it seems that we’ve spent more time and money trying to make it work than we spent on helping them find a way to stay here.

I have been reading a book titled ICE HUNT written by James Rollins, and at the end of the book, which I thoroughly enjoyed, he listed several situations our country has been involved in that I had never heard of, and that occurred and are based on historical facts that have been forgotten. But they are documented, collated and copyrighted by the Health News Network (www.healthnewsnet.com). I’m only going to refer to four of them and you can decide whether they were right for us or should never have taken place:

a) In 1932, the Tuskegee Syphilis Study began. Two hundred black men diagnosed with Syphilis are never told of their illness, were denied treatment and instead were used as human guinea pigs. They all subsequently died from Syphilis. b) In 1940, 400 prisoners in Chicago were infected with Malaria in order to study the effects of new and experimental drugs to combat the disease. Nazi doctors later on trial at Nuremberg cite this American study to defend themselves. c) In 1990, more than 1500 six-month old black and Hispanic babies in Los Angeles were given an “experimental” measles vaccine that had never been licensed for use in the United States. The CDC later admits that the parents were never informed that the vaccine being injected into their children was experimental. d) In 1994, Senator John D. Rockefeller issued a report revealing that for at least 50 years, the Department of Defense had used hundreds of thousands of military personnel in human experiments and for international exposure to dangerous substances. e) And the list goes on and we the regular citizens are usually the last to know. But we now know that something is happening to a lot of sweet, innocent children through no fault of their own. I truly feel we should make the government take care of this terrible mess and quit using excuses and wasting time.

This is not at all the column I started or planned to write but as I have said before, “I hate this machine!” And I know for sure it hates me or it would have exploded after that first paragraph. I hope things improve before I write anything else! So, if you read the whole thing and have any questions…please don’t call me!