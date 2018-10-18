Red Rock Turf and Carts open for business

By Kelsey Keener

Kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

PAROWAN–Community members were able to enjoy food and raffle prizes during the grand opening of Red Rock Turf and Carts last Friday in Parowan.

Pamela and Robert Milversted have had maintained an online presence for the business for just over a year and decided it was time to open a physical location.

“We’ve been building it kind of just online for the last year and half so it was just sustaining itself,” Pamela Milversted said. “Now that we’ve gotten the shop where we want it and the online business is growing, we wanted to open it up and have people come in and be able to service the community that way.”

Community members can now go to Red Rock Turf and Carts for their residential equipment needs.

“We wanted to provide a one-stop place for residential equipment, if its mowers, weed-eaters, chainsaws, snow blowers, because we found that people have to go to different places or all the way to Saint George just to get a spark plug and an air filter,” Pamela Milversted said. “We try and provide all the parts for any of the homeowner and residential equipment.”

Red Rock Turf and Carts provides equipment like lawn mowers, edgers, chainsaws, generators, snow blowers and golf carts in addition to equipment parts.

Pamela Milversted said she retired to area after working in bookkeeping and accounting in California more than 20 years and she intends to support the community through their business.

“We really want to become part of the community,” she said. “We’re part of the Chamber of Commerce and we’re signing up to be a booster for the schools. We’re just really excited to be here.”

Red Rock Turf and Carts is located at 48 E. Center Street in Parowan.